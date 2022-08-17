ILT20: Jonny Bairstow, Andre Russell Feature In Star-studded Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have released the names of the overseas players who will be part of their squad for the inaugural UAE International League T20(ILT20). The inaugural ILT20 will be played between the window of January 6 to February 12, 2023. Sunil Narine and Andre Russel will also be part of the squad for the tournament.

ILT20: A look at Abu Dhabi Knight Riders full squad

Besides Andre Russell and Sunil Narine the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders team has signed England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, Ireland opener Paul Stirling, Sri Lankan cricketers Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka and Seekkuge Prasanna, Colin Ingram from South Africa, West Indies trio of Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Raymon Reifer, Jamaica's Kennar Lewis, USA's Ali Khan and Netherlands' Brandon Glover. It is interesting to note that most of the players in the squad have been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team owned by the Kolkata franchise.

Venky Mysore, the CEO of the franchisee in his statement said “Firstly it’s great to see that our global footprint continues to grow in line with our vision & strategy. KKR in IPL, TKR in CPL and now ADKR in the ILT20. It’s also terrific that we have our mainstays - Sunil Narine and Andre Russell as part of ADKR. We are really delighted that Jonny Bairstow joins the Knight Riders family and will no doubt play a huge part in ADKR’s journey in ILT20."

He added “A big welcome to Paul Stirling, Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis, Lahiru Kumara, Raymon Reifer and Brandon Glover to the Knight Riders family. The ILT20 promises to be an exciting tournament and we are looking forward to very competitive games and a lot of entertainment".

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover

All you need to know about ILT20 tournament

The ILT20 tournament will have 34 matches with all the teams facing each other twice, before four playoffs, including the final which will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Each squad of 18 will have two players from Associate countries and four players from the UAE. The tournament is scheduled to be played across the UAE between January 6 and February 12.

The IPL franchises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals own teams in the league, while the ESPNcricinfo report states that the other three teams are owned by Lancer Capital, led by Avram Glazer, part of the ownership of Manchester United, Indian business conglomerate Adani Group, and Capri Global.