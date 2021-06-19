'I'm A Bit Jealous Of Nathan': Ross Taylor On Not Getting Signed Jersey In 100th Test

Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor, who is part of the New Zealand squad for the World Test Championship final, recently took a jibe at Team India players and skipper Virat Kohli for not gifting him a signed jersey on his 100th Test match, which he played against the Men in Blue last year. While talking about Ajinkya Rahane's impressive gesture in Australia, where the stand-in India captain gave a signed team jersey to Nathan Lyon for playing his 100th Test match, Taylor jokingly said that he too played his 100th Test against India but didn't get a shirt. Taylor further added, "I'm a bit jealous of Nathan".

Taylor, while speaking on the YouTube channel The Grade Cricketer, said he played his 100th Test match against India last year but did not get a signed jersey from the Men in Blue. "I played India in my 100th Test last year, and I didn’t get a shirt. I’m a bit jealous of Nathan. We played a couple of series before, and I’m watching the game and I’m watching him (Lyon) getting a shirt and I’m like ‘Aaah, okay!’," Taylor said. It's not just Taylor, England skipper Joe Root also played his 100th Test match against India in March this year and he too missed out on the signed jersey from Team India players after the game.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and India are all set to lock horns against each other in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. The match is slated to begin today in Southampton after a day of play was lost due to heavy rains last afternoon. Both sides will be raring to win the one-off match in order to become the first-ever Test champion of the world in 144 years of Test cricket. In case of a draw, both teams will share the Mace and will be declared joint winners of the inaugural Test championship.

WTC final squad

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (VC), BJ Watling (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Will Young, Kyle Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme.

India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

(Image Credit: PTI/NathanLyon/Insta)

