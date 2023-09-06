'I'm No Fan Of Any Political Party': Sehwag Counters Critics Of His India-Bharat Post

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag issued a comprehensive statement on the ongoing debate concerning the rumored plans to replace India's official English name, 'India,' with 'Bharat.' This statement comes a day after Sehwag expressed his support for the name change and encouraged India's cricket board to use "Bharat" on team jerseys for the upcoming World Cup. Sehwag emphasized that advocating for the use of "Bharat" as the nation's name should not be construed as a political agenda.

Virender Sehwag clarifies his stand

On Tuesday, Virender Sehwag took to social media to express his strong support for the BCCI's official adoption of the name 'Bharat.' However, some of his posts were perceived as having a political bias, with followers of the opposition party engaging in relentless trolling.

This morning, Sehwag shared another post highlighting the historical context of the Congress party's endorsement of the inclusion of the name 'Bharat' in the Indian constitution. He pointed out that the Congress party had previously advocated for the use of 'Bharat' in all Hindi documents throughout the nation.

Sehwag reiterated that he has never had any political ambitions, asserting that he had declined offers to contest in the last two Lok Sabha elections from "both major parties," presumably referring to the BJP and Congress. Sehwag pointed out that his on-field achievements would have been sufficient to secure a ticket from either party had he harbored any political aspirations.

"It will just give me a great deal of satisfaction and fulfillment if we are addressed as a nation by the name “Bharat” Sehwag rote in his tweet.

Funny when people think having a desire that our nation be addressed as Bharat is viewed as a political thing.

I am no fan of any particular political party. There are good people in both national parties and there are also very many incompetent people in both parties. I once… pic.twitter.com/9aJoJ6FEGp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2023

Sehwag's social media post garnered both enthusiastic support and strong criticism, with some questioning whether he had no pride in wearing the "India" jersey while representing the country.

