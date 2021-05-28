'I'm Not A Fool': Wasim Akram Refuses To Coach Pakistan Team Due To Fans' Misbehaviour

Despite tasting success as a coach in the domestic circuit, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has downright refused to coach the country's national team due to the 'misbehaviour' of fans and the demanding nature. Akram, who has 414 Test and 502 ODI wickets and has also led Pakistan in the 1996 and 1999 World Cup, had been credited for discovering Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan during his stint in Pakistan's fast bowling camps. However, Akram has assured that he will always be available for players seeking his advice.

Citing rudeness and misbehaviour amongst Pakistani fans of the game, Akram expressed discomfort at thought of being held accountable for a loss despite just being involved in the planning and not execution. The pace legend also highlighted the fact that as a coach he would have to spend over 200 days away from his family which he would not be able to do.

“I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn’t the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don’t think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation,” Akram was quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“So I’m afraid of that as well because I don’t tolerate anyone misbehaving with me. And we are becoming that. I love the people… their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the misbehaviour that is shown in social media. It shows what we are,” he concluded.

Akram urges Pakistan to bring back Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram believes that Mohammad Amir should be included in the country's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Akram, while speaking to a local TV channel earlier this week, said the team management should consider Amir in the shortest format of the game, calling him a highly experienced bowler and one of the best in the business when it comes to bowling in T20 cricket.

Akram, who is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan, said Amir's decision to take premature retirement from Test cricket should not cloud the judgment of selectors and team management, saying "youngsters in the squad will benefit from his experience".

Akram, who is the Director of Cricket and head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Karachi Kings, for which Amir plays, said the team management should pick the fast-bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Akram further said that if the T20 World Cup is held in UAE due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India, the Pakistan side will have an edge over other teams because of their past experience of playing in the Gulf nation.