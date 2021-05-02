'I'm not Mr. 360, but...': Kieron Pollard after match-winning knock against CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard single-handedly won the match for his team last night against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pollard first showed his magic with the ball as he took 2 wickets off 2 overs and then did it with the bat, scoring 87 off just 34 balls with a strike rate of 255.88. After the match, the West Indies cricketer said that he has improved his technique by maximizing the angles on the off-side of the field, which was considered one of his weaknesses while batting. Pollard also dismissed the comparisons with AB de Villiers, saying "I can't say I'm Mr. 360, but I'm maximizing more angles now".

"Each and every time as an individual you have to evolve. Guys, until you are starting to bowl wide and you missing out on some balls so you had to try to maximize that part of the field as well. A lot of practice goes into it, practice off the field. And just a matter of time after we come out and execute it. That has improved for me and that has helped me tremendously as well. Now I can't say I'm 360 and I'm not getting close to there but you know maximizing more angles in the field as well," Pollard said at the post-match presentation.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings went down to the wire as the Blues won by wickets with zero balls to spare. Rohit Sharma won the toss for MI and decided to bowl first. Mumbai succeeded in breaking the partnership early as Trent Boult sent Ruturaj Gaikwad back to the pavilion for just 4 runs. Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali forged an important partnership for CSK as they put 108 runs together on the board. Moeen Ali scored his first half-century of the season before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina, who had come in place of Ali, were also sent back in the successive over by Kieron Pollard. CSK was looking in a tough position with 116/4 in 12 overs.

However, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu steadied the innings for CSK as they scored more than 100 runs together to help Chennai cross the 200-run mark. Rayudu unleashed himself and scored one of the fastest half-centuries of the season, while Jadeja provided him support from the other end. Rayudu scored 72 runs off just 27 balls, including 7 sixes and 4 boundaries. When Mumbai Indians came out to bat, they had a target of 219 runs on the board. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock forged a 71-run partnership on top of the batting order before the MI skipper was dismissed by Shardul Thakur for 35 runs. Suryakumar Yadav lost his wicket early for just 3 runs as Jadeja struck with the ball. de Kock followed him as he was dismissed for 38 runs by Moeen Ali.

Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard then played an important knock together as they took Mumbai from 81/3 to 170. Krunal was dismissed lbw by Sam Curran, who also took his younger brother Hardik Pandya's wicket at a crucial moment in the game when it looked like the match was slipping from the hands of CSK players and skipper MS Dhoni. After Pandya brothers were sent back, James Neesham gave away his wicket cheaply off Sam Curran's bowling again. Pollard took the matter onto himself and finished the thrilling game in the last over with zero balls to spare. Pollard was adjudged the player of the match.

(Image Credit: IPL)