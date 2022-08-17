Last Updated:

'I'm Now Part Of Elite Company': Jemimah Rodrigues' Post About Dhoni & Kohli Goes Viral

India women's star Jemimah Rodrigues said in a recent social media post that she now belongs to the 'Elite Company' of iconic cricketers MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli.

Jemimah Rodrigues

India women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues currently finds herself in the headlines for a social media post that she put out on Tuesday evening. In the post, Rodrigues shared a picture of her doing a split on the crease, while also sharing pictures of former India men’s captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the same pose. The biggest highlight of the post was the caption, which read, “Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company”.

The post quickly went viral on social media as fans reacted with many interesting tweets and comments. Meanwhile, Jemimah’s fellow India cricketer, Yastika Bhatia also responded to her tweet and said, “Hehe full split, what can’t jemi do??”.

Reacting to the 21-year-old cricketer’s tweet, a fan said, “You are a blessing Sister... That shot making room to hit a drive over cover is my favourite shot. More power to you. So proud of you!”. At the same time, there were many other reactions from the cricket fans in India.

Fan's praise Jemimah Rodrigues-

Jemimah Rodrigues won the CWG 2022 silver medal, earlier this month

It is pertinent to mention that, earlier this month Jemimah won the historic silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with the India women’s cricket team. This was the first time Women’s T20I cricket was introduced in the quadrennial event, and India became the first time in CWG’s history to win the silver medal in the event at CWG. Jemimah was one of the top stars for India in their CWG 2022 campaign.

The 21-year-old scored a total of 146 runs for India in five matches at a strike rate of 116.80 and an average of 73.00 in CWG 2022. She played the best knock of 56* runs at the CWG, which was her only half-century in the tournament. She finished at the fifth highest run scorer overall in CWG, while India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana finished as the third-highest run scorer with 159 runs.

A look at Jemimah Rodrigues' international career

The Team India youngster is one of the top women cricketers for the national team, as her stats justify her talent. She made her international debut for India even before she turned 18 and has played a total of 79 international games for the team. She has represented India in 58 T20I games and has amassed 1273 runs at a strike rate of 111.56.

In the ODI format, Jemimah has hit 394 runs in 21 matches, which also includes three half-centuries. She has contributed with seven half-centuries in T20Is and three half-centuries in ODIs so far. Meanwhile, she is also a favourite among cricket lovers in India and keeps her fans engaged with her social media posts.

