Imam-ul-Haq Much Like Rohit Sharma While Batting In ODI Cricket: Deep Dasgupta

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq is one of the leading batsmen in the country. The southpaw has emerged as a bright prospect as in ODI cricket. Imam-ul-Haq has scored 1,723 runs in 37 ODIs at a brilliant average of 53.84 with seven centuries. However, in T20I and Test cricket, the 24-year-old is yet to create an impact. Imam-ul-Haq also scored a century against Bangladesh at the Lord’s back in the 2019 World Cup.

Deep Dasgupta surprisingly compares Imam-ul-Haq's batting to Rohit Sharma

Imam-ul-Haq was present on ESPNCricinfo's talk show Cricketbaazi with Deep Dasgupta. During the conversation, the host, Deep Dasgupta compared Imam-ul-Haq's innings building to Rohit Sharma saying that they have a similar playing style. Dasgupta said that both Imam-ul-Haq and Rohit Sharma start their innings slowly but end with a flourish.

Imam-ul-Haq replied to that claim by saying that he opens with Fakhar Zaman, whose batting style is completely opposite to him. He added that Fakhar Zaman plays attacking cricket and he has been given the license to play his shots. Imam-ul-Haq further said that he tries to stay till the 40th over at least. But if he gets out, the same role goes to Babar Azam.

Imam-ul-Haq also claimed that in all the matches where he or Babar Azam has stayed till the 40th over, the Pakistan team has gone on to score over 300. That's why they have to consider a lot of factors while building their innings. He added that he can't go berserk on bowlers because it doesn't come naturally to him. He revealed that he likes to take his time and consume a few balls before he takes the aggressive approach.

Imam-ul-Haq also revealed that his uncle, the great Inzamam-ul-Haq has always taught him to read the game first and what the situation demands. He added that Inzamam-ul-Haq told him that if you are an international player and you cannot play according to the situation then according to him, he doesn't consider him an international player.

Interestingly, Imam-ul-Haq faced tremendous scrutiny despite performing well as Inzamam-ul-Haq was the chief selector of the Pakistan national team till the 2019 World Cup.

Imam-ul-Haq is currently in England with the Pakistani squad that will take on the hosts in a three Tests and as many T20Is. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER/ IMAM-UL-HAQ INSTAGRAM