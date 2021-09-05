Imam-ul-Haq Reveals Why Pakistan Succumbs To Pressure When Put Against India In World Cups

Pakistan's captain Imam-ul-Haq revealed why his team crumbles under duress whenever they face India in the World Cup. Imam-ul-Haq claimed that the lack of bilateral series between the two countries made it tough for their young players to cope with the pressure of facing India's top guns, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. According to Imam-ul-Haq, the current crop of Indian players were significantly more seasoned and capable of handling pressure in multi-nation tournament matches versus Pakistan, which according to him is the biggest factor.

Imam-ul-Haq was speaking to Pakistan's Samaa TV when he came to a conclusion about why his squad can't withstand the pressure from India in World Cups. Imam-ul-Haq further added that the match against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup will be "tough". He said that apart from the difference in experience between players of both sides there is not much that separates the two teams.

India and Pakistan in World Cups

Pakistan has never beaten India in the Cricket World Cup since its inception in 1975, not even in 1992 when the team won its first trophy. Pakistan and India have played a total of seven matches in the 50-over World Cup so far, with the Men in Blue winning all of them. Pakistan and India have also met in five T20 World Cup matches, four of which India won and one of which ended in a tie.

Pakistan and India are all set to play their opening match against each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the UAE after the conclusion of the second leg of IPL 2021. The ICC announced the fixture for the World T20 last month, where it said that India, who are placed in Group 2, will open their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

As far as the upcoming World Cup is concerned, the second round of the tournament – the Super 12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai. Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

Image: AP