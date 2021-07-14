Imam-ul-Haq Shatters Dhawan & Richards' Records As He Achieves THIS Feat In ODIs

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq looked in good touch during his innings against England in the dead-rubber third ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday. However, he did manage to shatter a couple of records in the process as well.

Imam-ul-Haq breaks Viv Richards & Shikhar Dhawan's ODI records

On Tuesday, Imam-ul-Haq became the sixth batsman in the history of One Day Internationals to score the fastest 2,000 runs in One Day Internationals, and by the virtue of this feat, he overhauled the likes of the Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards.

It took Imam 46 innings to achieve this feat whereas, it took both Richards and Dhawan 48 innings each to register 2,000 ODI runs.

Imam-ul-Haq's current Pakistani skipper Babar is ahead of him when it comes to scoring the fastest 2,000 ODI runs (45 innings). Others in this category include the likes of ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen and the legendary Pak batsman Zaheer Abbas (both 45 innings). South Africa batting legend Hashim Amla is the fastest batsman to achieve this feat. Amla breached the 2,000-run mark in his 40th inning.

Coming back to the contest, Imam, who is the nephew of former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a 73-ball 56 before being castled by spinner Matt Parkinson. Prior to his dismissal, Imam had added 92 runs for the second-wicket stand along with his skipper Babar Azam.

Babar then continued to stabilise Pakistan's innings as he led from the front and scored a brilliant century. This was his 11th ton in ODI cricket and he carried on after reaching three figures. Azam scored a stupendous 139-ball 158 before being accounted by Dawid Malan off Brydon Carse. His innings included 14 boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 113.67. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan too chipped in with a handy 74 as the Men In Green finished at 331/9 from their 50 overs.

In reply, England did lose their openers Dawid Malan and Phil Salt early but middle-order batsman James Vince anchored his team's chase with a 95-ball 102. Some important contributions in the middle from stand-in-captain Ben Stokes and Lewis Gregory played a vital role in helping the reigning 50-overs world champions get past the finish line by three wickets and two overs to spare.

By the virtue of this win, England successfully handed a 3-0 whitewash to Pakistan in the ODI series.