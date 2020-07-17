Imam-ul-Haq Ridicules Fans Trolling Him For Being 'nepotism Product' Due To Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq is one of the leading batsmen in the country. The southpaw has emerged as a bright prospect as in ODI cricket. Imam-ul-Haq has scored 1,723 runs in 37 ODIs at a brilliant average of 53.84 with seven centuries. However, in T20I and Test cricket, the 24-year-old is yet to create an impact. Imam-ul-Haq also scored a century against Bangladesh at the Lord’s back in the 2019 World Cup.

Imam-ul-Haq opens up on the weight of expectations and allegations of nepotism

Imam-ul-Haq was present on ESPNCricinfo's talk show Cricketbaazi with Deep Dasgupta. The two spoke on several topics ranging from the southpaw's batting style to dealing with expectations and allegations of nepotism. During the conversation, the host asked him about the comparisons he had to face with his uncle, the legendary Inzamam-ul-Haq who is one of the greatest batsmen that Pakistan has produced.

To which Imam replied saying that it was tough initially because people expected a lot from him because everyone expected him to perform like Inzamam-ul-Haq. He added that the real problem came when Inzamam-ul-Haq was appointed as the chief selector of the Pakistan national team. Imam reckoned during that time, he was already rising rapidly in Pakistan's domestic ranks as he had played U-19 World Cup, had been playing first-class cricket for three years and had also played for the Pakistan A side.

Imam-ul-Haq further said during the 2016-17 season, he had scored 890 runs in first-class cricket and was in the top 5 run-getters that year. He added that he was in the emerging camp at the NCA for Pakistan A team. Imam-ul-Haq further said that the Pakistan national team had come from England after winning the Champions Trophy 2017 and there was no international cricket for the following two months.

Imam-ul-Haq revealed that he had twisted his ankle so he was recovering and Grant Flower, who was then the batting coach of Pakistan, was helping him recover by giving throwdowns to him. He added that's when Grant Flower asked Mickey Arthur to look at him. Imam opined that Mickey Arthur told him that there was a spot up for grabs in the Pakistan team because Ahmad Shahzad had failed in Champions Trophy 2017 and Azhar Ali was going through a knee injury.

Imam-ul-Haq also said that during that period, there was a camp where matches were conducted between players where he performed exceptionally well. He revealed that he scored two centuries there, which led to his selection in the Pakistan national team. Imam also spoke on how he is constantly trolled because of being Inzamam's nephew.

Imam said when he got picked in the national team, there were talks about nepotism all over the media. He added when he went to play in his debut series, he didn't play in the first two matches. However, despite not playing, he was the one who was being talked about the most. Imam also said that there were memes and trolls all over the internet which disheartened him. He reckoned that this criticism motivated him to do better because if he didn't perform, he knew he was going to be criticized severely. Imam pointed out that is why he always worked on improving his game and eventually everything fell in place.

Imam-ul-Haq is currently in England with the Pakistani squad that will take on the hosts in a three Tests and as many T20Is. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: IMAM-UL-HAQ INSTAGRAM