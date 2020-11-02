Imam Ul Haq Trolled On Twitter For Comical Run Out With Haris Sohail In 1st Zimbabwe ODI

Run outs have become increasingly common in recent times as fielding standards increase in teams around the world. With most players concentrating on fitness, most run outs these days are consequences of late calls or glaring mistakes and have the potential to be game-changing. Point in case, former India captain MS Dhoni being run out at the World Cup last year, and crumbling all hopes of India reaching the final. On Friday, Pakistan's fans witnessed a hilarious run out during their ODI against Zimbabwe.

Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail involved in a comical runout

The 1st Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 ODI game witnessed some spectacular scenes, but among the most memorable ones was the mixup between Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail that led to Imam-ul-Haq being run out on 58. Ul Haq struck a Sikandar Raza delivery to third man. In a move that only he might be able to explain, Haris Sohail took off from the non-striker's end while Imam did not budge from his spot. With great presence of mind, the fielder, Madhevere, threw the ball to the non-striker's end, where Raza promptly took the bails off.

Imam was declared out, leaving Pakistan at 119/3 at 25.5 overs. As it happens with batsmen who are involved in miscommunication run outs, Sohail took it upon himself to make the runs that Imam would've scored had he remained. His 71 runs off 82 balls eventually helped nudge Pakistan to a competitive of 281. Imad Wasim's cameo of 34 runs off 26, and Faheem Ashraf's 23 off 16 also helped the Pakistan side.

The famous Pakistani run-out again. Both batsman running towards the same end and diving in selfish way. The third umpire had to decide which one out of Imam-ul-Haq & Haris Sohail was actually out.



Pakistan & awkward-embarassing run outs, tell a better love story.#PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/Qwhl6g8bYO — Sohom #KKR 💫 | SRK Day 🌟 (@mastiyaapa) October 30, 2020

Imam Ul Haq got run out after taking wickets of Abid Ali and Babar Azam.



What a player for Zimbabwe. Top lad. — Aqeel (@AqeelViews) October 30, 2020

ye imam ul haq kay run out ne inzimam ul haq ki yaad taza ker di. Lmao! — urban paindu. (@theBaeBold) October 30, 2020

In the end, there wasn't much damage done, as Shaheen Shah Afridi took a brilliant five-for and Wahab Riaz took 4 to clean up Zimbabwe for 255. Pakistan's second ODI win, courtesy of a captain's knock of 77 by Babar Azam means that they have won the 3-match ODI series. They will play 3 T20Is against Zimbabwe next up.

Imam ul Haq stats

Imam ul Haq made his Test debut in 2018 against Ireland. Till date, he has made 485 runs from 21 innings, with a high score of 76. In ODIs, Imam ul Haq has a brilliant average of 53.82, with a strike rate of 80.36. From his 39 matches in the format so far, he has made 1830 runs. His highest score in ODIs is 151 along with six other centuries.

Ul Haq also has some of the best T20 stats going around. He has made 1851 runs on T20 games from his 60 innings. He closely missed out on a maiden T20 century, making a high score of 94.

Image Credits: AP

