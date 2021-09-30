Impressed Brian Lara Hails Glenn Maxwell's Turnaround; Credits Virat Kohli For His Success

Caribbean legendary cricketer Brian Lara has been impressed by the turnaround in the batting form of Australian hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell and has credited Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli for bringing the best out of Maxwell. Maxwell was released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players auction and was then roped in by RCB for a whopping price of INR 14.25 crores. The move by RCB was a sigh of relief for Maxwell, as he only made 169 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2019 and 108 runs off 13 matches in the 2020 edition of IPL.

Brian Lara while speaking on Star Sports during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match on September 29, compared Maxwell in IPL 2021 to the Maxwell who played for PBKS in the previous seasons. Citing Maxwell’s poor form in 2019 and 2020, Lara said that it looked like Maxwell’s IPL career was over before RCB acquired his services. Crediting Kohli for the turnaround, Lara added, “I'm going to use one person's name here and that is Virat Kohli. Can you imagine getting a call from Virat Kohli to come join RCB. And I believe just by that, his confidence would have grown and that's all you need sometimes.” Lara also added that the move from PBKS to RCB has done wonders for Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell is the top run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2021, so far.

Glenn Maxwell, since joining RCB ahead of the 2021 season, has scored 350 runs in 11 matches, with the help of four half-centuries so far. His latest half-century came during the match against RR on Wednesday when he hit 50 runs off 30 balls and made RCB emerge victorious over RR, by chasing down a target of 150 runs. He is currently the highest run-scorer of the team with a strike rate of 141.70 in IPL 2021 ahead of skipper Kohli, opening batter Devdutt Padikkal, and AB de Villiers. Kohli, Padikkal, and De Villiers have scored 332, 309, and 234 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Maxwell will look to add valuable runs for RCB again, as they face PBKS in their next match on October 3.

(IPL: Facebook- Brian Lara/ Instagram- @royalchallengersbangalore/BCCI)