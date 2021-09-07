'Impressed' Shane Warne Calls Virat Kohli 'biggest Superstar' On The Planet After Oval Win

Australia's legendry spinner Shane Warne is all impressed with Virat Kohli after Team India on Monday defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval. Team India on day five of the fourth Test secured a comprehensive victory over England on the Oval track that did not offer much assistance to the fast bowlers. However, the English batting line-up crumbled down in front of the Indian bowling line-up led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli who was facing severe criticism over a selection from cricketing experts including Shane Warne and fans on social media, justified his decision at the end. Now, Shane Warne has hailed Virat Kohli for it and even called him the greatest superstar on the planet.

'Virat Kohli is the biggest superstar on the planet,' says Shane Warne

"They look up to him. He's got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It's important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we've all got to say, ‘Thank You Virat’," Warne was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

"He loves Test cricket and he's made it a priority. India is a powerhouse in world cricket and you've got the biggest superstar on the planet, Virat Kohli, saying Test cricket is important, we're going to Australia and win and we're going to England and win," Warne stated.

"The way he's led them, he's made them believe; belief is such an important part of sports. If you don't believe, you won't succeed no matter how good a side you have. Kohli gives his team the belief and it's great to watch. Long live Test cricket while we've Virat Kohli. Please keep playing for a long long time," Warne added.

AB de Villiers pens message for 'spectators' criticising Virat Kohli

Earlier, South Africa's former cricketer AB de Villiers had penned down a message for spectators who were criticising Virat Kohli over his team selection. Virat Kohli was criticised at the start of the Oval Test for not selecting Ravichandran Ashwin into the playing XI on a spin-friendly pitch.

Ab de Villiers in his message asked the spectators to stop worrying about the selection and to appreciate the game based on various traits.

Ab de Villiers also lauded Team India skipper Virat Kohli for showing amazing captaincy skills during India vs England fourth Test and expressed his excitement for the finale of the series slated to take place from September 10 in Manchester.

(Image Credits: AP/Shane Warne-Insta)