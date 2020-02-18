Imran Khan, Ehsan Mani Red-faced After Quetta Bomb Blasts Dents Cricket In Pakistan

Just two days prior to the start of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), the entire nation suffered a major setback. According to Pakistani media reports, a suicide bomb attack in the city of Quetta killed at least seven and injured 25. Ironically, Quetta is also the home of PSL defending champions Quetta Gladiators. The move also comes at a time when the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the game, sent a team to Pakistan after nearly five decades to play matches, primarily with the objective of convincing international teams and players to visit the country for cricket.

Also Read | 'India Way More Unsafe Than Pakistan At Present': PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani

Pakistan hit by bomb blasts after Imran Khan’s safety assurance

During late 2019, the whole of Pakistan rejoiced as international cricket returned to the country. They hosted Sri Lanka in October 2019 and later hosted Bangladesh in January this year. However, their desperate attempt to further host international cricket was marred once again by the February 17 attacks in Quetta.

Also Read | 'Ehsan Mani Undeserving To Comment On India's Safety': BCCI Hits Back At PCB Chief

Incidentally, the bomb blast took place on the same day when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a safety assurance at an international conference. In the meeting, Imran Khan publicly acknowledged that Pakistan is no longer a safe haven for terror groups in the country. Apart from Imran Khan, current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani also made headlines last December for bragging about Pakistan’s improved security situation.

Ehsan Mani went as far as saying that security in Pakistan is far superior to that of their arch-rivals India and that foreign players should have better judgement when it comes to this issue by not doubting Pakistan anymore.

Also Read | Pakistan 'thrashed' India In Cricket In The Past Because Of More Dynamism: Imran Khan

PSL 2020

Meanwhile, the upcoming season of the PCB-organised PSL will start from February 20 with a match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. A total of 36 matches will be played across 30 days between six participating teams. PSL 2020 will also be the first to be entirely hosted by Pakistan. Although Quetta is not amongst the venues in the PSL, it remains to be seen if overseas players would opt to stay for long in the country after the recent attacks.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Brutally Trolled On Twitter For Comparing Virat Kohli With Imran Khan