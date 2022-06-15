Imran Khan Himself Asked Waqar Younis Why I Was Not Part Of Pakistan Top-order: Umar Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal is back in the spotlight after making a controversial statement about former coaches Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis. Akmal had already accused Arthur of sabotaging his career, and now he has slammed Younis for failing to back him up while he was Pakistan's head coach. Akmal said Arthur had personal issues with him and that the team management at the time did not raise their voice for him.

When asked about Younis, Akmal said he never understood Younis as head coach. Younis was the head coach of the Pakistan Men's National Cricket Team for two years from 2014 to 2016. Akmal further revealed that he approached Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket captain, and asked him to speak with team management about his batting position. Akmal allegedly asked Imran to recommend to the management that he be sent to bat at number three. According to Akmal, Imran himself asked Younis why he wasn't batting in the top order.

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me. I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn," Akmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"I asked Imran Khan to recommend team management to send me at number three. Imran Khan himself asked Waqar Younis why I was not a part of the top-order. Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach," Akmal added.

Akmal's career

Akmal is a right-handed batter who played for Pakistan from 2009 to 2019, appearing in 16 Tests and 121 One-Day Internationals. Akmal scored 1,003 runs in Tests and 3,194 runs in ODIs at averages of 35.82 and 34.34. He has one century in the game's longest format and two in the 50-over variant. Akmal also appeared in 84 Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan, accumulating 1,690 runs at an average of 26. Akmal has not played for Pakistan since appearing in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Image: AP