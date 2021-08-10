Imran Tahir Makes History In 'The Hundred'; Becomes First Bowler To Claim Hattrick | Watch

Imran Tahir is 42-year-old but his energy on the field is no less than a player who is in his 20s. The South Africa leg spinner on Monday made history in The Hundred competition by becoming the first bowler to take a hattrick while playing for Birmingham Phoenix against Welsh Fire. The leg spinner set off on a celebratory lap of Edgbaston after completing his hat-trick. Courtesy of Imran Tahir's hattrick Birmingham Phoenix won the match by 93 runs.

The Hundred: Imran Tahir hattrick during Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire match

Imran Tahir picked wickets of Qais Ahmed, Matt Milnes and David Payne to complete his hat-trick. Tahir first claimed the wicket of Ahmed in the 72nd ball caught by Will Smeed. The next two balls saw Matt Milnes being trapped LBW while David Payne saw the ball hitting the stumps for the South Africa bowler to complete his hattrick.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire match recap

Birmingham Phoenix batting first scored 184/5 courtesy of a fine half-century from Will Smeed at the top of the order and skipper Moeen Ali. The 19-year-old who is the youngest player in the competition smashed scored 65 from 38 balls which included four hits to the fence, while another four hits sailed over the fence. Moeen Ali on the other hand scored 59 runs off just 28 balls which included five sixes and three boundaries. For Welsh Fire David Payne picked up 3 wickets for 38 runs.

Chasing 185 runs for victory, Welsh Fire were bowl out for just 91 runs from 74 balls. Fire lost wickets at regular intervals and their faint hopes were all but extinguished when Moeen Ali accounted for top-scorer Ian Cockbain (32) after Tahir had removed Leus de Plooy and Glenn Phillips in quick succession. Apart from Ian Cockbain the other major contributors with the bat were skipper Ben Duckett and Graeme White who scored 16 and 14 runs respectively. Tahir in his 19 ball spell picked up 5 wickets for just 25 runs to help his team to victory. Phoneix skipper Moeen Ali was full of praise for Imran Tahir in the post-match presentation. He said, "I am really pleased for him [Tahir] in particular. I think he's had a tough few games before that, but today he was outstanding.