'I Was Quite Nervous': Imran Tahir Recalls His First Meeting With Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Imran Tahir recalled his first meeting with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Till 2015 both of them were opponents but it was in IPL 2016 that both were a part of the same IPL team i.e. the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. This was also the first time that MS Dhoni was not a part of CSK as the Chennai franchise as well as the 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals were suspended for two years due to their involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal.

'I was quite nervous': Imran Tahir

While interacting with Anis Sajan who is the mentor of Delhi Bulls franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, during a Facebook live session, ‘Cricket Unplugged with Anis Sajan’ Imran Tahir went on to say that he had been watching Dhoni on TV but never met him in person. He then mentioned that he had first met the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper when the leg-spinner was picked for Pune and actually he (Tahir) was very nervous and had no idea how to react.

The veteran spinner then added that he was amazed after seeing Dhoni outside his room door. Recalling the moment, the former South African bowler said that Mahi had come to see him from the room and welcomed him. According to Imran, the 39-year-old had shown him his room and said he was more than welcome anytime. But more than anything else what really stood out for the leggie was Mahi addressing him as 'Imran Bhai'.

Furthermore, the ex-Proteas spinner added that it is probably the best thing to hear from a legend like Dhoni and he then called the 'Captain Cool' a 'down to earth guy'.

Tahir was retained by CSK for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. Meanwhile, MSD was all set to lead the three-time winners.

As per the latest reports, the 13th edition of the cash-rich event will now be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8. The event will also mark Dhoni's return to competitive cricket for the first time after World Cup 2019.

(Image Courtesy: AP)



