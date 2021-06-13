Imran Tahir Talks About Virat Kohli's Consistency And What Makes Him A Class Apart

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has hailed Indian skipper Virat Kohli as one of the best players in the world, who outclasses everyone else with his hunger to do well. Tahir, while speaking to Pakistan's Sawera Pasha on YouTube, said what makes Kohli a class apart is his hunger to score runs in all parts of the world. Tahir said Kohli has shown over a period of time why he is regarded as the best batsman in the world. The 42-year-old added the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper always wants to look different from everyone else and that is what makes him a class apart.

"I think he hungry and always looking to perform, no matter where he is playing, whether for India or RCB. The kind of consistency Kohli produces it's very rare to see in world cricket. There are many world-class players but Kohli outclasses everyone with his consistency. When you talk about world-class players they are all pretty much in the same class, but Kohli outclasses them because he wants to look different from everyone else and he has shown that through his performances all over the world. Kohli trains very well and stays fit, so he is a proper professional who not only makes runs but also leads by the example off the field," Tahir said.

Tahir on Dhoni

Tahir also expressed his views about former India skipper MS Dhoni. The veteran spinner, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said Dhoni is a "legend" and a "wonderful" human being. Tahir said the CSK skipper makes it easier for him other spinners by setting the field beforehand, adding "sometimes when I am playing for Chennai, I forget that I have to set the field because I know Dhoni must have done it already".

Tahir is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represents the Multan Sultans franchise. The leg-spinner had played just one match in the first phase of PSL 2021 before the tournament had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. In the four overs that he bowled during the match, Tahir conceded 29 runs and picked up 2 wickets. The Sultans are scheduled to play their first match today since the resumption of PSL 6 in the UAE. The match is slated to begin at around 6:00 pm local time.

Image: ICC

