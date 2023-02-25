'In 2012, I Knew I'll Be Dropped If...': Virat Kohli Shares His Career Defining Moment

Virat Kohli reflects on the do-or-die Test match that changed the scenario of his career and gave him immense confidence. Kohli reveals he could have been dropped and had to venture into domestic cricket again had he not got runs. It is the third Test of the 2012 Tour of Australia that he remembers vividly.

Speaking to the presenter of RCB in the podcast episode. Virat Kohli laid weight on a variety of topics. One of them falls out to be of the thirst Test of the 2012 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The match took place on a difficult pitch over Perth.

"I knew that if I don't perform in this Test match there is no chance": Kohli

"I would say 2012. We were in Australia and I remember as I mentioned those two test matches had gone horribly wrong and we we're playing in Perth the third Test match, and that was a very tough pitch a lot of pace and bounce and a lot of grass on the pitch and I knew that if I don't perform in this Test match there is no chance I'm gonna play the fourth and probably have to go back to first-class cricket and find my way up again." Kohli said.

"I clearly remember when we left Sydney where the second Test was, there was a lot of you know when you lose two matches badly especially badly in Australia the whole environment becomes very dense and tense and there is a lot of everyone's obviously feeling a lot of pressure and when it's your first due to Australia and you see everyone kind of feeling that pressure as a youngster you feel like I've got no chance here right because the whole team is feeling like that, I am the most inexperienced so how the hell am I gonna you know turn this around. And I remember I kind of in this adverse situation kind of got a resilience that hold on maybe I can be different if I think different." Kohli added

"I went into my own space, spent a lot of time just walking around by myself, sit in a coffee shop or whatever I remember every time I stepped onto the bus or I went to a practice session, I always had music on an I kept telling myself I got 8 ODI hundreds by this time and I kept telling myself I'm good enough to play at this level and If I can get 8 hundred in ODI cricket then I can manage this as well."

"So I kept telling myself I'm good enough I 'am good enough I 'am good enough and I ended up scoring 48 in the first innings and 75 in the second, in this Test match in conditions that were very tough and I was the highest run-getter in that Test match for us. That made me believe that you know the power of visualization and believing in yourself." Kohli concluded