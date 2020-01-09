IN-B-W Vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India B Women will take on India C Women in the 5th match of the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2020 on Thursday, January 9. The match will take place at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. It will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). This match was to be played on Wednesday, January 8 but had been postponed. It will be played today after the match between India A and India C.

India B Women have already qualified for the final of the Women's T20 Challenge Trophy 2020. After the opening match was washed out, they won consecutive games to grab the top spot with 10 points to their name. On the other hand, India C Women are coming on the back of a 10-run win over India A Women. If the India C team defeats India B, they will also make it to the final of the tournament as they will get to 8 points. And the maximum India A can reach from here on is 6 points.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Squads

India B Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(Captain), Sushma Verma (Wicket-keeper), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav, Ravi Kalpana, Anjali Sarvani.

India C Women Squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (Captain), Nuzhat Parween (Wicket-keeper), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Vrushali Bhagat, Tanusree Sarkar, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Manali Dakshini, Harleen Deol, Madhuri Mehta, Jincy George.

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sushma Verma

Batsmen: Shafali Verma (Vice-captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Vellaswamy Vanitha

Bowlers: Sushri Dibyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, Tanuja Kanwar

All-Rounders: Anuja Patil, Dayalan Hemlatha

India B Women are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

