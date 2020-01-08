IN-B-W Vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The fifth match of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy will be played between India B Women and India C Women on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The match is scheduled to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, which is in the eastern part of the country. Let us look at the IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.
Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Date: January 8, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM (IST)
The ongoing 2019–20 Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy is the second edition of the 3-team T20 domestic women’s tournament in India. It is played between India A Women, India B Women and India C Women in a double round-robin format.
IN-B-W Squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma (WK), Ravi Kalpana, Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Tanuja Kanwar, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Richa Ghosh
IN-C-W Squad: Shafali Verma, Madhuri Mehta, Veda Krishnamurthy (Captain), Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Tanusree Sarkar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Manali Dakshini, Vrushali Bhagat, Jincy George, Monica Sharma
Captain: Smriti Mandhana
Vice-captain: Shafali Verma
Wicketkeeper – Nuzhat Parween
All-rounders – Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil
Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues
Bowlers – Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy
India B Women start off as favourites to win the game.