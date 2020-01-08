IN-B-W Vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The fifth match of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy will be played between India B Women and India C Women on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The match is scheduled to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, which is in the eastern part of the country. Let us look at the IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date: January 8, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM (IST)

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 2019–20 Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy is the second edition of the 3-team T20 domestic women’s tournament in India. It is played between India A Women, India B Women and India C Women in a double round-robin format.

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Squad details

IN-B-W Squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma (WK), Ravi Kalpana, Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Tanuja Kanwar, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Richa Ghosh

IN-C-W Squad: Shafali Verma, Madhuri Mehta, Veda Krishnamurthy (Captain), Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Tanusree Sarkar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Manali Dakshini, Vrushali Bhagat, Jincy George, Monica Sharma

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Nuzhat Parween

All-rounders – Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil

Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues

Bowlers – Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction

India B Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your game.