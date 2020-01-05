IN-B-W Vs IN-C-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The second match of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy will be played between India B Women and India C Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Their 20-overs fixture will be played on January 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM IST.

The India ‘A’ versus India ‘B’ game is called off due to incessant rain. The teams will share the points. #INDAvINDB #T20ChallengerTrophy @paytm pic.twitter.com/t8YppnMklf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 4, 2020

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Match preview

The ongoing 2019–20 Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy is the second edition of the 3-team T20 domestic women’s tournament in India. It is played between India A Women, India B Women and India C Women in a double round-robin format.

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Squad details

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11: IN-B-W Squad

Smriti Mandhana (c), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma (w), Ravi Kalpana, Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Tanuja Kanwar, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Richa Ghosh

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11: IN-C-W Squad

Shafali Verma, Madhuri Mehta, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (w), Tanusree Sarkar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Manali Dakshini, Vrushali Bhagat, Jincy George, Monica Sharma

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Nuzhat Parween

All-rounder – Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil

Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma (Vice-Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues

Bowlers – Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy

India B Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

The Indian Women's team have continued to make us proud throughout this year 👏👏

Here's a look at the milestones. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LYIUF5v4Ny — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 30, 2019

