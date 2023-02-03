'In India, It's All IPL': Ian Botham Worries About Future Of Test Cricket In T20 Era

Former English cricketer Ian Botham has revealed his thoughts on the stature of Test cricket among Indian fans and players. In a conversation with Mirror Sport, the veteran cricketer said that players, especially youngsters, should prioritise the longer format of the game, to stop it from dying. This comes almost a week before India hosts Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Botham said, “You go to India now and they won’t watch Test cricket. It’s all IPL. They earn big money and it sounds great now, but how long do they think this is going to last? Test cricket has been around for 100 years plus, it’s not going to go anywhere."

'To play a Test match is what every player should want to do'

“And if we do lose Test cricket, then we’ll lose cricket as we know it. It will become meaningless. To play a Test match is what every player should want to do,” Botham added. He then spoke about Steve Smith’s decision to sign a short-term deal with Sussex, before the Ashes series in England, and how playing county cricket will help Smith deal with challenges.

“To think that Australia go to India, they play four Tests over there with no warm-up game. They’ll play on totally different wickets to what they will in England, and the only player so far who realises that and has said ‘I’m going to play for Sussex’, is Steve Smith. Why’s he their best player? The simple reason he thinks ahead,” Botham said.

Steve Smith and Cheteshwar Pujara to play county cricket together

Smith will play three county games with Sussex this summer, which will also see him playing alongside Indian Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara. The 35-year-old is also signed with Sussex cricket and has had a successful 2022 season with the team. Pujara played a total of eight County games for Sussex last year and finished as the top run-scorer for the team. Besides serving as the captain in several games, he scored 1094 runs in eight games, at an average of 109.40 and a strike rate of 60.10 with the help of five centuries.

Meanwhile, Australia is set to tour India for a four-match Test series, which begins on February 9. After the first Test concludes on February 13, the second Test will begin on February 17, before the third Test kicks off on March 1. The iconic Border-Gavaskar series will conclude with the fourth Test, which begins on March 9.