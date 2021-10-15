In IPL 2021 Final, Ball Hits Spider-cam At Crucial Juncture; Foils Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently locking horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium. KKR opener Shubman Gill survived an attack from Ravindra Jadeja as the ball hit the spider-cam cable before it was caught by Ambati Rayudu at mid-wicket.

The delivery was eventually declared dead by umpires and Gill was given another opportunity to bat. The incident happened in the 10th over of KKR's innings when Gill was batting at 27. Gill went on to score 51 off 43 balls before being dismissed by Deepak Chahar.

Netizens were clearly not happy with the rule of declaring a delivery dead if the shot hit by a batsman bumps into the camera on the field or anything in the sky before being caught by a fielder. Here's how netizens reacted to the dead-ball given by umpires after Gill's shot hit the spider-cam cable before being caught by Rayudu.

CSK vs KKR: IPL Final

As far as the match is concerned, CSK posted a mammoth total of 192 runs in 20 overs for the loss of just 3 wickets. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis provided a solid start as they forged yet another 50-run partnership in the tournament.

Gaikwad hit 32 off 27 balls before he was dismissed by Sunil Narine. Du Plessis, on the other hand, scored an impressive 86 as Robin Uthappa joined him in the middle after Gaikwad's dismissal.

Uthappa scored a quickfire 31 off 15 balls before being removed by Narine. Moeen Ali then joined Du Plessis in the middle and finished the innings for CSK with a cameo of 37 off 20 balls. Du Plessis was eventually dismissed by Shivam Mavi off the final ball of the innings. Du Plessis scored 86 off 59 balls, including 3 sixes and 7 boundaries. Lockie Ferguson and Shakib Al Hassan were the most expensive bowlers for KKR as they went for 56 and 33 runs, respectively.

