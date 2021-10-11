In IPL 2021's KKR Vs RCB, Fans Rage Over Dan Christian's Form; 'more Matches Than Runs'

As KKR vs RCB eliminator is underway at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, Virat Kohli-led squad were restricted to 138 runs courtesy of the brilliant bowling spell by spinner Sunil Narine. In the 'do-or-die' match, Narine picked up 4 wickets (Kohli, de Villiers, Bharat & Maxwell) and gave away just 21 runs. However, fans on social media are furious over RCB's all-rounder Daniel Christian for his lean-patch in the IPL 2021 and especially in the eliminator. Daniel Christian was run-out on a score of 9 in the last over of the RCB's innings.

Christian has failed to deliver from the bat for the RCB in the IPL 2021. Christian's IPL 2021 stats tell the story of his struggle with the bat. Before the Eliminator, Dan Christian had played a total of 8 matches, however, he only scored 5 runs with an average of 1. In fact, Christian scored his highest run of IPL 2021 in the eliminator- 9 runs. Although Christian was run-out in the last over, fans still slammed him on social media. Christian's score in the IPL 2021 UAE leg is- 9, 0,1,0,0,1.

Sunil Narine smashes Daniel Christian for a hattrick of sixes

Coming to Daniel Christian's bowling in the KKR vs DC Eliminator, Sunil Narine also shined with the bat and smashed Daniel Christian for a hattrick of sixes, and that too on the first three balls he faced. After a stellar bowling performance, Narine was promoted up ahead of Eoin Morgan and it paid off for the KKR.

Fans react to Daniel Christian's performance in IPL 2021

6,6,6 by Sunil Narine - The MVP. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2021

Sunil Narine carnage with the bat now. 6, 6, and 6 in his first 3 balls. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2021

Dan christian has played more matches than no of runs and wickets he has taken this year — Ram (@Edgbaston149_) October 3, 2021

Dan Christian scored second run. Raise the bat. Stand up and clap. It has happened!!! #ipl — Sunny🌠 (@sk1125375) October 11, 2021

You know the condition of Dan Christian when Harshal Patel is forcing him to run 2 to get back on strike when there wasn't even a two — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 11, 2021

Dan Christian scored more than Binary digits — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 11, 2021

KKR vs RCB

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in pursuit to chase the target of 139 runs set by the RCB. Shubman Gill started well with the bat, however, he was outfoxed by Harshal Patel on a score of 29 runs. Currently, KKR needs 23 runs in 28 balls (while writing this article) with Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik keeping KKR in the game. The winner of the eliminator will play qualifier 2 against the Delhi Capitals on October 13 and the winner of that match will play the final against the CSK.

(Image: iplt20.com/Twitter)