IN-L Vs BD-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

The Bangladesh Legends will go up against the India Legends in Match 5 of the World Road Safety Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 5, 2021. Here is our IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction, IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 team and IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 top picks.

Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps.

Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/ld6fnPdfCY — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 5, 2021

IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The World Road Safety Series 2021 will restart with an exciting clash between the India Legends and the Bangladesh Legends. After four matches, India sit at the top of the table with 8 points followed by the South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends who have 4 points each. This will be the first game of the series for the newly-inducted Bangladesh Legends side, who, along with England have replaced the Australian Legends, who have had to pull out of the series due to the pandemic. Playing under the captaincy of Mohammad Rafique, Bangladesh will hope to get their tournament off to a winning start with a win over Sachin and co.

Road Safety World Series IN-L vs BD-L live streaming details

The 12 group stage matches of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be followed by the semi-finals. The final match will be played on March 21. Fans can watch the legends take on each other on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels starting at 7 PM IST each day. The series will also be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

IN-L vs BD-L playing 11 prediction

India Legends - Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar.

Bangladesh Legends - Khaled Mashud, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud, Aftab Ahmed, Mehrab Hossain, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Mohammed Sharif, Alamgir Kabir.

IN-L vs BD-L Key Players

India Legends - Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan

Bangladesh Legends - Khaled Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahman, Abdur Razzak

IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yusuf Pathan, Virender Sehwag

Allrounders: Irfan Pathan (VC), Yuvraj Singh, Khaled Mahmud

Bowlers: Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif

IN-L vs BD-L match prediction

According to our IN-L vs BD-L match prediction, the India Legends will win this match.

Note: The IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction and IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 team and IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

