IN-L Vs EN-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Road Safety World Series 2021 Preview

India Legends and England Legends are slated to meet in the 9th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 9, 2021. Here is our IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction, IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 team and top picks for IN-L vs EN-L playing 11.

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of IN-L vs EN-L live match

The T20 inaugural edition of the T20 competition had to be halted last year because of the COVID-19 situation in the country. However, the tournament resumed on March 5 and has already entertained cricket fans with enthralling matches. India Legends dominated Bangladesh Legends in the opening match of the season. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side claimed a crucial 10-wicket win, and they have also emerged as the team to beat. Virender Sehwag was the star of the game with his unbeaten knock of 80. India Legends sit at the top of the points table with three wins in three matches.

The England Legends were not originally scheduled to participate in the league. Teams from England and Bangladesh were added after Australia Legends pulled out from the tournament. They also have had a stunning start to their campaign. They registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win against Bangladesh Legends in their opening fixture. Kevin Pietersen and co. currently occupy the third place on the points table, and a win against the unbeaten India Legends side would give them massive confidence.

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 team

India Legends Squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Noel David

England Legends Squad: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard, Usman Afzaal, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction: Top picks for IN-L vs EN-L playing 11

Y Singh

V Sehwag

K Pietersen

P Mustard

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction: IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: P Mustard

Batsmen: V Sehwag, K Pietersen (VC), S Tendulkar, D Maddy, Y Pathan

All-Rounders: Y Singh (C), J Tredwell

Bowlers: V Kumar, P Ojha, M Panesar

IN-L vs EN-L live: IN-L vs EN-L match prediction

According to our prediction, IN-L will be favourites to clinch the contest against EN-L.

Note: The IN-L vs EN-L match prediction and IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 team and IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Road Safety World Series Instagram