IN-L Vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Road Safety World Series 2021

The India Legends will take on the South Africa Legends in the 12th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 13, 2021. Here is our IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction, IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 team and IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 top picks.

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Currently in first place on the table with 16 points, the India Legends will go up against the South Africa Legends for their last group stage match of the World Road Safety Series 2021. Undefeated in four straight games, the India Legends lost their last match to the England Legends by a mere 6 runs. An early batting collapse was followed by a 61-run knock by Irfan Pathan who also took 2 wickets along with Yusuf Pathan who took 3-28. Despite what may happen in this game, team India are sure to make it to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, South Africa made a great comeback in their game against the England Legends, winning by 8 wickets and with 42 balls remaining. Having lost their first game this season to the Sri Lanka Legends after putting up just 89 runs, South Africa's Morne van Wyk (46 off 31) and Alviro Petersen (31 off 18) chased down England's 122-run total in just 13 overs to hand them their first win of the series. After three wins and one loss in the series, the South Africa Legends are in third place on the points table with 12 points in their account. They will want to win this game to ensure their place in the playoffs.

IN-L vs SA-L playing 11 prediction

India Legends - Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony

South Africa Legends - Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp, Jonty Rhodes (c), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Nantie Hayward

IN-L vs SA-L Key Players

India Legends - Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan

South Africa Legends - Jonty Rhodes, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Wyk

Batsmen: Jonty Rhodes (VC), Andrew Puttick, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar

Allrounders: Zander de Bruyn, Yusuf Pathan

Bowlers: Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel

IN-L vs SA-L match prediction

According to our IN-L vs SA-L match prediction, the India Legends will win this match.

Note: The IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction and IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 team and IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Road Safety World Series Twitter