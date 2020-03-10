The Debate
IN-L Vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And Road Safety World Series Match Info

Cricket News

India Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends on 10/3: Have a look at our IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction along with our IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 team. Read on for details.

IN-L vs SL-L dream11 prediction

The 3rd match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2020 will be played between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. The IN-L vs SL-L live match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for March 10 and will start at 7:00 PM IST. Here is our IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team and IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction that will bring you the best IN-L vs SL-L live match results.     

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction: Preview  

The ongoing Road Safety World Series is a T20 cricket competition launched by Maharashtra’s Road Safety Cell for raising awareness about road safety. Some notable former players are taking part in this five-team tournament which is scheduled to run from March 7 to March 22. Around 11 matches will be played across three different venues in Maharashtra, i.e. Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Both India Legends and Sri Legends occupy the top two spots in the points table after registering wins from their opening matches. India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 7 wickets in the tournament opener. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends defeated Australia Legends by 7 runs on March 8.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction: Top picks from squads for the IN-L vs SL-L playing 11

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction: IN-L Squad

Sachin Tendulkar (c), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe.

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction: SL-L Squad

Marvan Atapattu, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Chandana, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Farveez Maharoof, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 team

Here is the IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Romesh Kaluwitharana

All-rounders – Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Farveez Maharoof

Batsmen – Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Virender Sehwag (VC), Chamara Kapugedera

Bowlers – Rangana Herath, Zaheer Khan, Chaminda Vaas, Pragyan Ojha

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction: IN-L vs SL-L match prediction

India Legends start off as favourites to win the IN-L vs SL-L live match as per the IN-L vs SL-L match prediction.  

Please note that the above IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.  

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

