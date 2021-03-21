IN-L Vs SL-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Road Safety World Series Final Preview

India Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2021 final on Sunday, March 21. The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The IN-L vs SL-L live streaming will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the thrilling contest, here is a look at our IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction, IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 team and IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 top picks.

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It will be safe to say that the two best teams of the competition are featuring in the Road Safety World Series 2021 final. Both India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends won five out of the six games they played and finished at the first and second position respectively in the points table.

While India Legends' only loss came against England Legends, Sri Lanka Legends' solitary defeat came against the Sachin Tendulkar-led side, which is why the hosts go into the final with an upper hand. Both sides will be riding high on confidence after their clinical wins in the competition. The two teams are filled with some of the veterans of the game, which is why fans are in for an exciting Road Safety World Series 2021 final.

IN-L vs SL-L playing 11 prediction

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (Wicket-keeper), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (Wicket-keeper), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath.

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: Top picks for IN-L vs SL-L playing 11

Virender Sehwag

Yuvraj Singh

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Nuwan Kulasekara

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction: IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batsmen: Virender Sehwag (Captain), Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya

All-Rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Tillakaratne Dilshan (Vice-captain), Farveez Maharoof, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

Bowlers: Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Nuwan Kulasekara

IN-L vs SL-L live: IN-L vs SL-L match prediction

According to our prediction, IN-L will be favourites to clinch the contest against SL-L.

Note: The IN-L vs SL-L match prediction and IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 team and IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

