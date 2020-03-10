IN-L Vs SL-L Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Road Safety World Series Game Preview

The 3rd match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2020 will be played between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. The IN-L vs SL-L live match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The IN-L vs SL-L live match is scheduled for March 10 and will start at 7:00 PM IST. Here, we take a look at IN-L vs SL-L live streaming details, the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series match IN-L vs SL-L live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the IN-L vs SL-L live match.

IN-L vs SL-L live streaming: Match Preview

The ongoing Road Safety World Series is a T20 cricket competition launched by Maharashtra’s Road Safety Cell for raising awareness about road safety. Some notable former players are taking part in this five-team tournament, which is scheduled to run from March 7 to March 22. Around 11 matches will be played across three different venues in Maharashtra, i.e. Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Both India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends occupy the top two spots in the points table after registering wins from their opening matches. India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 7 wickets in the tournament opener. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends defeated Australia Legends by 7 runs on March 8.

IN-L vs SL-L live streaming: Squad Updates

IN-L vs SL-L Live Streaming: India Legends Squad

Virender Sehwag (C), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe.

IN-L vs SL-L Live Streaming: Sri Lanka Legends Squad

Marvan Atapattu, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Chandana, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Farveez Maharoof, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

IN-L vs SL-L Live Streaming and IN-L vs SL-L live telecast in India Details

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match is scheduled to be played on March 10 and will start at 7:00 PM IST. The IN-L vs SL-L live telecast in India will be on Colours Cineplex channel on television. The IN-L vs SL-L live streaming will be on Voot and JioTV. All Road Safety World Series live scores and IN-L vs SL-L live match can be followed on https://twitter.com/RSWorldSeries.

IN-L vs SL-L Live Streaming: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no possibility of rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the match is expected to hover around 22°C.

IN-L vs SL-L Live Streaming: Pitch Report

The track at the DY Patil Stadium generally favours the batsmen. With the batting depth both teams possess, the venue will likely see a 170+ total. Considering past records at the venue, the captain who wins the toss is likely to bat first.

