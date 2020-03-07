IN-L Vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All RSWS 1st Match Details

India Legends will face West Indies Legends in the 1st match of the Road Safety World Series 2019/20. The IN-L vs WI-L live match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 PM IST. Sachin Tendulkar will captain India Legends and Brian Lara will lead West Indies Legends in the IN-L vs WI-L live match . Let us take a look at the IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction, IN-L vs WI-L match prediction, IN-L vs WI-L playing 11 and IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points in the IN-L vs WI-L live match.

ALSO READ | Jemimah Rodrigues the complete cricketer; has better cover drive than Kohli: Jonty Rhodes

IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: Squads from which the IN-L vs WI-L Playing 11 will be formed

Here are the full squads from which the Playing XIs and IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team will be formed.

IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction - India Legends:

Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Sameer Dighe (wicketkeeper), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, and Sairaj Bahutule.

IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction - West Indies Legends:

Brian Lara (captain), Ridley Jacobs (wicketkeeper), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Pedro Collins, Daren Ganga, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ricardo Powell, Adam Sanford, and Danza Hyatt.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer targets playing Test cricket after excelling at No.4 in ODIs for Team India

IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team: IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction

Here is the IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximuum points -

Wicket-keepers: Ridley Jacobs, Sameer Dighe

Batsmen: Brian Lara (vice-captain), Virender Sehwag (captain), Sachin Tendulkar

All-Rounders: Carl Hooper, Irfan Pathan

Bowlers: Tino Best, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Zaheer Khan

Please keep in mind that the IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | India Women should play fearless cricket to win T20 World Cup: Jhulan Goswami

IN-L vs WI-L match prediction

This will be the first match of the exhibition series that will see cricketing legends from around the globe play each other, once again. The impact players in the Indian lineup are Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan. The impact players from the West Indies lineup are Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Sulieman Benn, and Samuel Badree.

The IN-L vs WI-L live match can be expected to be won by India Legends, according to our IN-L vs WI-L match prediction.

IN-L vs WI-L live after forming the IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team

The IN-L vs. WI-L match will be broadcast live on the Colours Cineplex channel on television. On the internet, the match can be live-streamed on Voot and JioTV.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma cheers for Indian Women Cricket team, says 'Can't wait for 8th of March'