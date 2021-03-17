IN-L Vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Road Safety World Series 1st SF Preview

The India Legends will take on the West Indies Legends in the first semi-final match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 17, 2021. Here is our IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction, IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team and IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 top picks.

IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Having won five of their six group stage games, the India Legends would have ended as the No.2 team behind Sri Lanka on the points table had it not been for a last-minute policy change that prioritized head-to-head clashes over net run rate. However, with the change in policy, Sachin Tendulkar and co. find themselves at tje 1st place after their last game victory over South Africa. It will be a repeat of the very first match of the Road Safety World Series as they now take on the West Indies Legends in the first semi-final of the tournament.

In the 5th place going into their last group stage game, the West Indies Legends pulled off a gutsy, last-ball win over the England Legends to make it to the semi-finals. With three wins and three losses - including to the IND legends - in their campaign so far, the West Indies Legends just barely made it to the semis and will have a tough fight ahead of them if they want to make it further. The team has been in fine form, having won all but one of their matches since the tournament restarted in March this year, making sure this match will be a well-fought one.

IN-L vs WI-L playing 11 prediction

India Legends - Sachin Tendulkar (c), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony

West Indies Legends - William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Tino Best, Pedro Collins, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin

IN-L vs WI-L Key Players

India Legends - Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan

West Indies Legends - Brian Lara, Dwayne Smith, Sulieman Benn

IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: William Perkins

Batsmen: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (C), Brian Lara, Narsingh Deonarine

Allrounders: Yusuf Pathan, Dwayne Smith (VC)

Bowlers: Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Sulieman Benn, Ryan Austin

IN-L vs WI-L match prediction

According to our IN-L vs WI-L match prediction, the India Legends will win this match.

Note: The IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction and IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 team and IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Road Safety World Series Twitter