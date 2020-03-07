IN-L Vs WI-L Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, RSWS 1st Match Preview

India Legends will face West Indies Legends in the first match of the Road Safety World Series 2020 on Saturday, March 7 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The IN-L vs WI-L live match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming IN-L vs WI-L live match. These include the IN-L vs WI-L live streaming, IN-L vs WI-L live telecast in India and the India Legends vs West Indies Legends pitch and weather report.

IN-L vs WI-L live streaming details and IN-L vs WI-L live telecast in India

The IN-L vs.WI-L live telecast in India will be on Colours Cineplex channel on television. The IN-L vs WI-L live streaming will be on Voot and JioTV. All Road Safety World Series live scores and IN-L vs WI-L live match can be followed on https://twitter.com/RSWorldSeries.

IN-L vs WI-L live streaming: Pitch and Weather report for IN-L vs WI-L live match

Out of the 73 T20s that have been played at the Wankhede, 37 have been won by the chasing side. The average score batting first on the Mumbai track is 166. The highest total on this ground has been 240. According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will see a high temperature of 29 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 21 degrees Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the IN-L vs WI-L live match, which will not interrupt the IN-L vs WI-L live streaming or the IN-L vs WI-L live telecast in India.

IN-L vs WI-L live match: India Legends vs West Indies Legends preview

This will be the first match of the exhibition series that will see cricketing legends from around the globe play each other, once again. The impact players in the Indian lineup are Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Zaheer Khan. The impact players from the West Indies lineup are Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Sulieman Benn, and Samuel Badree.

The IN-L vs WI-L live match can be expected to be won by India Legends, according to our India Legends vs West Indies Legends match prediction.

