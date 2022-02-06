In Pics: India Defeat England To Win Record-breaking 5th ICC Under-19 World Cup Title

Quick links:
India won its record fifth U-19 World Cup title after chasing down a comparatively low total of 189 runs in 47.4 overs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
India put on a dominating show in the final to win the U-19 World Cup after a gap of four years. The India side was led by captain Yash Dhull.
Ravi Kumar provided the initial breakthrough as he picked two crucial wickets inside the first powerplay. The pacer dismissed England's top run-scorers in the competition.
India restricted England for 189 runs on the back of a brilliant bowling performance by Raj Bawa, who picked his first firer of the tournament.
India then chased down the target courtesy of two half-centuries from Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sandhu, respectively. Bawa also contributed with the bat, scoring 35 runs towards the backend.