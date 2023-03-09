Last Updated:

In Pics | PM Modi And Australian PM Anthony Albanese Mark Their Presence During 4th Test

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese attended the 4th Test match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

India vs Australia
1/8
Image: Twitter/NarendraModi

Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese attended the 4th Test between India and Australia on Thursday. 

India vs Australia
2/8
Image: BCCI

Both PMs attended the initial few overs of Australia's first innings in the match following a ceremony at Narendra Modi Stadium. 

India vs Australia
3/8
Image: BCCI

PM Modi presented a special cap to India captain Rohit Sharma, while Australian PM Anthony Albanese presented the cap to Australia skipper Steve Smith. 

India vs Australia
4/8
Image: Twitter/NarendraModi

PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese met Team India and Australia players respectively before the start of the match. 

India vs Australia
5/8
Image: BCCI

PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese marked their presence to celebrate 75 years of friendship between India and Australia through cricket. 

India vs Australia
6/8
Image: BCCI

Both PMs took part in singing the national anthems of India and Australia before the start of the 4th Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium.

India vs Australia
7/8
Image: BCCI

PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese did a lap of honour in a chariot at the Narendra Modi Stadium before leaving the ground. 

India vs Australia
8/8
Image: Twitter/NarendraModi

PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese also visited the newly-opened museum at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

