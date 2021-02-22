Last Updated:

IN PICS | World’s Largest, Motera Cricket Stadium All Set For India Vs England Test

Motera Stadium will be formally inaugurated on February 24 by President Ram Nath Kovind in the special presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Motera inauguration by President and Home Minister
1/6
@PIBAhmedabad | Twitter

Motera Stadium will be formally inaugurated on February 24 by President Ram Nath Kovind in the special presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to host the third Test between India and England.

Aerial View of Motera Stadium
2/6
@PIBAhmedabad | Twitter

Aerial view of the mammoth Motera Stadium which is all set to host the third test match between India and England on February 24.

Motera Stadium houses awards and trophies
3/6
@PIBAhmedabad | Twitter

Trophies, awards and laurels displayed at the Motera Stadium

Equipped with modern facilities
4/6
@PIBAhmedabad | Twitter

Motera Stadium is all equipped with new decorations and modern facilities for the third test match between India and England.

World's largest stadium
5/6
@PIBAhmedabad | Twitter

Motera Stadium is the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh

Motera Stadium hosted Namaste Trump event
6/6
@PIBAhmedabad | Twitter

The Motera Stadium, around the same time last year, hosted the grand Namaste Trump event when ex-President of the US Donald Trump visited India along with his family

 

