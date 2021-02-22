IN PICS | World’s Largest, Motera Cricket Stadium All Set For India Vs England Test

Last Updated: 22nd February, 2021 20:07 IST

The Motera Stadium, around the same time last year, hosted the grand Namaste Trump event when ex-President of the US Donald Trump visited India along with his family

Motera Stadium is all equipped with new decorations and modern facilities for the third test match between India and England.

Aerial view of the mammoth Motera Stadium which is all set to host the third test match between India and England on February 24.

Motera Stadium will be formally inaugurated on February 24 by President Ram Nath Kovind in the special presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to host the third Test between India and England.

