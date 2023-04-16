Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Kolkata Knight Riders Gear Up Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Challenge

With Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians set to lock horns in a couple of hours. Let's take a look at what's happening in the KKR camp ahead of the match.

Prateek Arya
Nitish Rana
Image: @KKRiders

Nitish Rana is all smiles as he enters the hotel ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians.

Rinku Singh
Image: @KKRiders

After taking the IPL 2023 by storm, Rinku Singh would be looking to play another match-winning innings to take his side home against KKR's arch rivals, Mumbai Indians

Venkatesh Iyer
Image: @KKRiders

Venkatesh Iyer might be the impact player that KKR would need against Mumbai Indians and so far he has been playing the role pretty well for his team

Abhishek Nayar
Image: @KKRiders

Assistant Coach, Abhishek Nayar received a grand welcome ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma
Image: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians have an incredible head to head record against Kolkata Knight Riders. The teams have collided 31 times and out of those on 22 occasions MI have defeated KKR. 

KKR in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI/IPL

However, in the last two encounters, KKR eased past MI. Thus, when both the teams meet this time something exciting might just transpire. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM IST start.

