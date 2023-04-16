IN PICTURES: Kolkata Knight Riders Gear Up Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Challenge

Quick links:
After taking the IPL 2023 by storm, Rinku Singh would be looking to play another match-winning innings to take his side home against KKR's arch rivals, Mumbai Indians
Venkatesh Iyer might be the impact player that KKR would need against Mumbai Indians and so far he has been playing the role pretty well for his team
Assistant Coach, Abhishek Nayar received a grand welcome ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians have an incredible head to head record against Kolkata Knight Riders. The teams have collided 31 times and out of those on 22 occasions MI have defeated KKR.