IN PICTURES: Royal Challengers Bangalore Fine Tune To Take On Punjab Kings In IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to lock horns against Punjab Kings in Match 27 on Thursday. The match will take place at Punjab's Mohali Stadium.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated match, RCB players took to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to get some practice. All of RCB's star players were present at the training session.
Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will look to win tomorrow's clash as it will help them improve their rankings on IPL 2023 points table.
While Punjab Kings are placed at number five position on the points table with three wins in five matches, RCB are ranked eight with just two wins in five games.
RCB lost their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings by the barest of margins since they failed to score a 228-run target at their home stadium in Bengaluru.
Chennai Super Kings won the crucial match despite being behind RCB at one point in the game when Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were smashing it all around the park.
RCB won their opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets before going down against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first away game.
RCB then lost to Lucknow Super Giants by just 1 wicket in a nail-biting thriller at Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB won their next match against Delhi Capitals by 23 runs before losing to CSK by 8 runs.
Apart from a couple of injuries, RCB are dealing with an issue where they don't have batters to rely on in case they lose early wickets at the top of the order.