IN PICTURES: Royal Challengers Bangalore Fine Tune To Take On Punjab Kings In IPL 2023

Ahead of the match, RCB players took to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to get some practice. All of RCB's star players were present for the training session.

Vishal Tiwari
Wanindu Hasaranga
1/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to lock horns against Punjab Kings in Match 27 on Thursday. The match will take place at Punjab's Mohali Stadium. 

Dinesh Karthik
2/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

Ahead of the highly-anticipated match, RCB players took to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to get some practice. All of RCB's star players were present at the training session. 

Glenn Maxwell
3/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will look to win tomorrow's clash as it will help them improve their rankings on IPL 2023 points table.  

Suyash Prabhidessai
4/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

While Punjab Kings are placed at number five position on the points table with three wins in five matches, RCB are ranked eight with just two wins in five games. 

Virat Kohli
5/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

RCB lost their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings by the barest of margins since they failed to score a 228-run target at their home stadium in Bengaluru. 

Mohammed Siraj
6/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings won the crucial match despite being behind RCB at one point in the game when Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were smashing it all around the park.  

Josh Hazlewood
7/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

RCB won their opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets before going down against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first away game. 

Virat Kohli
8/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

RCB then lost to Lucknow Super Giants by just 1 wicket in a nail-biting thriller at Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB won their next match against Delhi Capitals by 23 runs before losing to CSK by 8 runs. 

David Willey
9/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

Apart from a couple of injuries, RCB are dealing with an issue where they don't have batters to rely on in case they lose early wickets at the top of the order. 

Finn Allen
10/10
Image: RCB/Twitter

RCB will look to bounce back in the upcoming match against Punjab Kings and revive their hopes for their maiden IPL trophy this season. 

