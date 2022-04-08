'In Real Crisis, Need Support Of Countries Like India': Ex-Sri Lankan Cricketer Mahanama

With Sri Lanka currently suffering a severe economic crisis, India has come to its neighbour's aid, a move that has been greatly appreciated by former SL cricketer Roshan Mahanama. The 55-year old said that India has always stood by its neighbour like their elder brother in times of need. Mahanama's comments come after India's High Commission to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, pointed out that the island nation had been provided Rs 18,500 crores in aid.

Mahanama appreciates India's support during SL crisis

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Roshan Mahanama said, "We request support from India like it always been a stand for Sri Lanka like an elder brother. We have good relations with Pakistan to an extent and with China also. We need support from all of them."

Earlier this week on Wednesday, India supplied over 270,000 megatonnes of fuel to Sri Lanka to aid them during their power crisis, with the island nation currently witnessing acute power cuts. This consignment of fuel is a part of the $500 million oil line of credit that is extended by India.

While Mahanama is confident that Sri Lanka will bounce back from the crisis, he did not hesitate to point a finger at the country's leaders. "My main concern is toward my people in Sri Lanka, my fans who supported me during my good and bad times so now it is my responsibility to take care of them during a tough time. Yes, we are in a real crisis but I want to say that the Sri Lankan leaders are to be blamed for the present crisis situation. We have no electricity, no fuel supply and a shortage of food."

He further criticized the government by adding, "We've been suffering for the last 74 years because the government has sole agenda to remain in power. How can they (politicians) remain in power when their job is to look after the people. They should come out with solutions and start talking to International bodies like IMF (International Monetary Fund) to get over the crisis situation."

Mahanama also added that the government cannot run away from its responsibility by stating, "I urge all Sri Lankans to stay together, to show your commitment but don't lose control and hope as we need to make our politicians accountable for the situation they have pushed the country. We need to change a political system but right now these politicians have to deliver basic essentials requirements to people."

Sri Lanka are undoubtedly going through a grave economic crisis as they have a scarcity of both food and fuel. Moreover, due to the COVID pandemic, the country has also lost out on tourism, a vital industry that helps run its economy. And that is not it as the foreign exchange shortage means that the nation is also finding it difficult to import food and fuel, which has resulted in power cuts in various parts of the island nation. It is this scarcity of essential goods that has forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from its neighbours like India.