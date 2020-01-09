IN-U19 Vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India Under-19 will face South Africa Under-19 in the final match of the Quadrangular U-19 Series in South Africa in 2020. The match will be played at the Kingsmead, Durban on Thursday, January 9 at 1:00 PM IST. Priyam Garg will captain India and Bryce Parsons will lead South Africa. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

India Under-19:

Priyam Garg(captain), Kumar Kushagra(wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Tilak Varma, Shashwat Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, CTL Rakshan, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Divyansh Saxena, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Singh, Divyansh Joshi, and Kartik Tyagi.

South Africa Under-19:

Bryce Parsons(captain), Khanya Cotani(wicketkeeper), Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Manje Levert, Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Merrick Brett, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Jack Lees, Achille Cloete, and Gerald Coetzee.

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Kumar Kushagra

Batsmen: Divyansh Saxena, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain), Shashwat Rawat, Andrew Louw

All-Rounders: Shubhang Hegde, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Bryce Parsons

Bowlers: Sushant Mishra, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Form Guide

The Indian Under-19 team was the first team in the group stage and they won both the matches that they played. Their last game was against the New Zealand Under-19 team and India won by 120 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Tilak Varma and Siddhesh Veer. Their best bowlers were Sushant Mishra and Atharva Ankolekar.

The South Africa Under-19 team was second in the group stage and they won one out of their two matches. Their last game was against the Zimbabwe Under-19 team and the latter won by 31 runs. SA's best batsmen in the game were Tiaan van Vuuren and Bryce Parsons. Their best bowlers were Jonathan Bird and Merrick Brett.

