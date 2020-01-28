IN-U19 Vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India Under-19s will square off against Australia Under-19s in the Super League Quarter-Final 1 of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup. The match will take place on Tuesday, January 28 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

India Under-19s have been clinical in all 3 departments of the game and have stamped their authority in the league stage of the World Cup. They went on to win all the 3 matches comprehensively. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the star with the bat for Team India as he has amassed 145 runs in three games. Other batsmen haven't lived up to expectations and India would want them to click considering it is the business end of the tournament. Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi have been the most impressive bowlers and the same would be expected from them in the quarter-final clash.

On the other hand, after being stunned by West Indies Under-19s in their opening game, the Aussies made a strong comeback as they won consecutive games comprehensively to make it to the last eight. Tanveer Sangha has been the star for them as he has managed to pick 10 wickets from 3 games. He will be a key to Australia's fortunes in this fixture. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Squads

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11: India Under-19s Squad

Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashwat Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11: Australia Under-19s Squad

Mackenzie Harvey (Captain), Patrick Rowe(Wicket-keeper), Sam Fanning, Lachlan Hearne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Liam Marshall, Liam Scott, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Patrick Rowe

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain), Priyam Garg, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Todd Murphy, Connor Sully

All-Rounders: Siddhesh Veer, Tanveer Sangha (Vice-captain)

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction

India Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER