IN-U19 Vs IRE-U19 World Cup: Dream11 Prediction, Live Streaming Details, Team News & More

India U19 are set to face Ireland U-19 in their second match of the Under 19 World Cup and will look to make it two wins out of two. The Under 19 World Cup match between both teams will take place at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, and will be played on Wednesday, January 19.

Both th teams enter this game on the back of winning their opening match in Under-19 World Cup. Here's a look at the IN-U19 VS IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction, India U19 vs Ireland U19 team news, and other details related to the U-19 World Cup cricket match.

U19 World Cup: IN-U19 VS IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction

India Under-19 have always been consistent in producing results in ICC tournaments and are expected to win this match.

India U19 vs Ireland U19 live streaming details

The match between India U19 and Ireland U19 will be live telecast on Star Sports Network. The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm IST. The match will be live-streamed on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star Network.

India U19 vs Ireland U19: Full squads

India U19 squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats.

Ireland U19 squad: Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector(c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Diarmuid Burke, Daniel Forkin, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson

India U19 vs Ireland U19: Probable XIs

India U19 Probable XI: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Ireland U19 Probable XI: David Vincent, Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Nathan McGuire, Scott MacBeth, Philippus le Roux, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad

India U19 vs Ireland U19 Dream11 team

Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Joshua Cox (wk), Philippus le Roux, Matthew Humphreys, Scott MacBeth, David Vincent, Rajvardhan Hangargekar