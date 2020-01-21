IN-U19 Vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

India Under-19s will square off against Japan Under-19s in the 11th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 on Tuesday, January 21. The match will take place at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

India Under-19s, who are the defending champions, announced their arrival in style as they managed to thump Sri Lanka in the opening fixture by 90 runs. The win against the Lankans was satisfying because each player chipped in with either runs or wickets.

India are clear favourites going into the fixture against this relatively inexperienced Japan side. The Men in Blue will look to secure a win here and consolidate their position in the tournament.

On the other hand, the Japan Under-19s' first game against New Zealand-Under-19s was washed out. Japan will have to improve their performance tremendously as the Kiwis had scored 195 for 2 in 28 overs in the abandoned game.

Considering the formidable Indian batting line-up, the Japanese bowlers will have to be disciplined or else Indian batters will take the game away from them in no time. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

IN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Squads

India Under-19 Squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashwat Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra.

Japan Under-19 Squad: Marcus Thurgate (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Ishaan Fartyal, Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ashley Thurgate, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki, Tushar Chaturvedi, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Reiji Suto.

IN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Jurel

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain), Priyam Garg (Vice-captain), Shu Noguchi

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Yugandhar Retharekar

All-Rounders: Tilak Varma, Neel Date, Kazumasa Takahashi

India Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER