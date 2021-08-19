In UK, Afghanistan 'The Hundred' Bowler Qais Ahmad Gets Team Support Amid Taliban Takeover

Afghanistan cricketer Qais Ahmad is left in a fix as he has to decide if he wants to play in the final group stage round of The Hundred after the Taliban gained control of his country. The 21-year old bowler has been playing for the Welsh Fire during The Hundred's inaugural season. Since the Fire cannot qualify for the knockout rounds of the 100 balls side tournament, they will now play the final match of their campaign against London Spirit in Cardiff on Wednesday. However, Ahmad is likely to miss that game due to concerns about his family in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

Welsh Fire supporting Qais Ahmad

Welsh Fire is well aware of the difficulties that Qais Ahmad is facing in these precarious times and is keen on supporting him as much as they can. While speaking to BBC Wales on Tuesday, Welsh Fire manager Mark Wallace said, "We're trying to support Qais as much as possible. Obviously, he's worried about the situation back home, as we are on his behalf too. Qais has ended up being a real fans' favourite with the Welsh Fire through his performances and just his character over the whole competition."

Wallace added that Welsh Fire are doing everything in their capacity to support Qais Ahmad. "He's from Kabul, and he has family in Afghanistan, and we've all seen the pictures on the news of how that situation has just escalated over the last few days. Any support and help we can put in place for him while he's with the Welsh Fire - of course, we are reaching out to him - and making sure he gets it," added Wallace.

Welsh Fire manager on Ahmad's mental health

Welsh Fire manager Mark Wallace added that the priority at this time is undoubtedly Qais Ahmad's safety and that he would not be forced to play if he is not in the mental state of mind to do so. "We've all seen the scenes in Afghanistan, and it's shocking for us - and you can imagine how that affects people with family back at home. He (Ahmad) was naturally down. We've managed to put some support in place for him to be able to communicate how he's doing. If he can go out to the field and play, then that's going to be totally up to him, but if he feels as if he can't play then, of course, he'll be sitting out - and making sure everything back at home is as stable as it can be," concluded Wallace.

(Image Credit: IMAMEEN_/Twitter)