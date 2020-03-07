IN W Vs AU W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Final Details

India Women will face Australia Women in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The IN W vs AU W live match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Sunday, March 8 at 12:30 PM IST. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India and Meg Lanning will lead Australia in the IN W vs AU W live match. Here is the IN W vs AU W Dream11 prediction, IN W vs AU W Dream11 team, IN W vs AU W match prediction, IN W vs AU W playing 11 and other details.

IN W vs AU W Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the IN W vs AU W Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the Playing XIs will be formed.

IN W vs AU W Dream11 prediction - India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, and Richa Ghosh.

IN W vs AU W Dream11 prediction - Australia Women:

Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Erin Burns, and Annabel Sutherland.

IN W vs AU W Dream11 team: IN W vs AU W Dream11 prediction

Here is the IN W vs AU W Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy (Captain)

Batsmen: Beth Mooney, Shafali Verma (Vice-Captain), Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-Rounders: Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

Please keep in mind that the IN W vs AU W Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The IN W vs AU W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

IN W vs AU W Match Prediction after the IN W vs AU W Dream11 team

India qualified for the final after their semi-final with England got washed out. Australia qualified for the final after they won the second semi-final against South Africa. Throughout the tournament, India's star performers have been Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma. Australia's key players include Beth Mooney, skipper Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen.

The IN W vs AU W live match can be expected to be won by India, according to our IN W vs AU W match prediction.

IN W vs AU W live

The India Women vs. Australia Women match will be live-streamed on the Star network. On television, this match can be viewed on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. On the internet, this match can be streamed live on Hotstar.

