IN-W Vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming warm-up match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played on Sunday, February 16. The match will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The action will commence at 9:30 AM IST.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Preview

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are also the defending champions, having won the previous edition in the West Indies in 2018. The tournament will be played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. The upcoming warm-up match between India Women and Pakistan Women will provide both teams some much needed practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Top picks from squads

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11: IN-W Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11: PK-W Squad

Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Taniya Bhatia

All-rounder – Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bismah Maroof

Batswomen – Smriti Mandhana (vc), Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

Bowlers – Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Diana Baig

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction

India Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Queensland friends! Even though our warm-up game today has been cancelled, we'd love to meet a few of you before our World Cup campaign gets underway!



We'll be doing a signing session at the Queensland Cricket carpark from 12.45pm til 1.15pm. Would love to see you there! 😁 pic.twitter.com/UyVZam5hqO — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 15, 2020

