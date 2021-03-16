IN-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 5th ODI Match Preview

India Women will take on South Africa Women in the fifth and final ODI match of the South Africa Women’s tour of India 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 17, 2021. Here is our IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 top picks.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Having already lost the India Women vs South Africa Women ODI series 2021 after dropping three games out of five, the Indian Women will be playing to salvage their reputations on Wednesday. After the rain-soaked third match went South Africa's way by a mere 6 runs, the Indian Women set a decent 266-run total for the visitors in the fourth game. Following a string of low scores, opener Jemimah Rodrigues was replaced by Priya Punia, who made 32 off 51 alongside Smriti Mandhana, who managed just 10 runs. The star of the day was undoubtedly Punam Raut, who continued her good run of form, to put up an impressive 104*.

Raut was supported by skipper Mithali Raj who added 45 off 71 and Harmanpreet Kaur who made a quickfire 54. With 2-64, Tumi Sekhukhune was the best bowler for the visitors, though a tad bit expensive. South African openers Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt made an impact right at the top, putting up 69 and 53 runs respectively. Lara Goodall stayed not out at 59 while the 'player of the match' Mignon du Preez's 61 helped her side clinch the series. Rajeshwari Gayakwad proved to the most economical of the Indan bowlers and also took one wicket.

IN-W vs SA-W playing 11 prediction

India Women - Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Jhulan Goswami.

South Africa Women - Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinaloa Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

IN-W vs SA-W Key Players

India Women - Punam Raut, Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj

South Africa Women - Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batsmen: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (Vice-captain), Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (Captain)

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Shabmin Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune

IN-W vs SA-W match prediction

According to our IN-W vs SA-W match prediction, the India Women will win this match.

Note: The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter