IN-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Fourth ODI Game Preview

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: India Women (IN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) will collide in the fourth match of the five-match ODI series on Sunday.

Adil Khan
IN-W vs SA-W dream11 prediction

India Women (IN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) will collide in the fourth match of the five-match ODI series on Sunday, March 14 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Ardonamau, Uttar Pradesh, India. Here's a look at our IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, probable IN-W vs SA-W playing 11 and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 preview

India Women lost their last match by 6 runs (DLS method) and would have to learn from their past mistakes as this will be a must-win game for them. South Africa Women, on the other hand, will enter the clash high on confidence. Sune Luus and team are currently 2-1 up in the series and would win the entire series if they defeat India once again. It will be interesting to see who will have the upper-hand between these two quality sides on Sunday.

IN-W vs SA-W live: IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Sunday, March 14, 2021
  • Time: 9:00 AM IST
  • Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Ardonamau, Uttar Pradesh, India

 

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Squad list for IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: India Women squad

Mithali Raj (c), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushma Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Sweta Verma, Challuru Prathyusha, Monica Patel, Yastika Bhatia

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: South Africa Women squad

Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tazmin Brits

 

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

  • India Women: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami
  • South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma
  • Batswomen: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee
  • All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Deepti Sharma
  • Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi

 

IN-W vs SA-W live: IN-W vs SA-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that South Africa Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The IN-W vs SA-W match prediction and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

First Published:
