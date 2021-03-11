IN-W Vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2021

The India Women will take on the South Africa Women in the third ODI match of the South Africa Women's tour of India. The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on March 12, 2021. Here is our IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 top picks.

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After being cut-off from the sport for almost a year, the Indian Women returned to International cricket with a 5-ODI and 3-T20I series at home. The hosts put up a decent 177 total but were let down by their bowling as South Africa put up a successful chase in just 40.1 overs. Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami were the standouts for India while Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail and Nonkululeko Mlaba steered the visitors to a win. India were quick to bounce back, however, as they levelled the series by winning the 2nd ODI by 9 wickets.

Veteran Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami and Rajeswari Gayakwad took 4-42 and 3-37 respectively as the South African Women fell for a below-par 157. Lara Goodall (49) and Sune Luus (36) were the standouts for the visitors as their batting lineup collapsed at the hands of the Indian bowlers. In the Indian innings, Jemimah Rodrigues' poor run of form continued as she was dismissed for just 9 runs off 20 balls. However, Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut's partnership of 138 helped take India across the finish line and will give them the momentum going into the 3rd ODI.

IN-W vs SA-W playing 11 prediction

India Women - Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women - Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

IN-W vs SA-W Key Players

India Women - Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami

South Africa Women - Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batsmen: Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt

Allrounders: Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nonkululeko Mlaba

IN-W vs SA-W match prediction

According to our IN-W vs SA-W match prediction, the India Women will win this match.

Note: The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team and IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

